First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 123,335 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 62,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. 32,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.