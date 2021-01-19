Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 89 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.52.

Shares of QRVO traded up $7.46 on Tuesday, reaching $184.75. 19,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $186.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

