TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.50. 3,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

