Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 157.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

AMAT stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. 483,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.