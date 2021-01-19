DNB Asset Management AS Has $37.22 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,320. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

