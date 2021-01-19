DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,206 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $38,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

ATVI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.30. 159,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.