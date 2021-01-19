Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPXSF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $155.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

