Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 531,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,170,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at $71,167,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006,310 shares of company stock worth $77,627,841 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

