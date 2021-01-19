Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FVI stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.42. 639,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.91. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$12.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

