ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in December

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,810. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $557.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth $1,878,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

