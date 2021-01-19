China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CRWOY stock remained flat at $$11.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

