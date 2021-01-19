China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CRWOY stock remained flat at $$11.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.
About China Railway Group
Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.