HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,308,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 8,506,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,782.6 days.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. HelloFresh has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $83.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLFFF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

