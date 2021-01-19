Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.12. 12,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 13,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Thunder Energies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

