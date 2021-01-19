Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Shares Up 10%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

