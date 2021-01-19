Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 975.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 1,304,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,719,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

