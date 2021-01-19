Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acceleron Pharma makes up 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.27% of Acceleron Pharma worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

