Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.77. 16,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,700. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.