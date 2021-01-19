CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $9.61 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00426620 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,829.19 or 1.00039124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

