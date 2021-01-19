Zilla Trading Up 8.2% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $123,447.65 and approximately $24,845.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

