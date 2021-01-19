OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $53.70

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for $53.70 or 0.00145852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00072883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.48 or 0.95234782 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.