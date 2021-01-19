60,000 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.11% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,920. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

