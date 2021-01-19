Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 699,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 352,805 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 167,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 461,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,930. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

