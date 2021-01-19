Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Mercury General stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. 4,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mercury General by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury General by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

