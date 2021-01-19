ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

