Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Downgraded to Sell at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

