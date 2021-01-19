TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 16,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.