TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 16,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

