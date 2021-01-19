Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in International Paper by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 20,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in International Paper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,350. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

