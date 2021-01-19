Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $30.39 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.45. 139,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $188.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

