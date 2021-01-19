II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $98.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.43. 44,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -832.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 110,860 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.