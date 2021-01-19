Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,860. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $835.88 million, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.