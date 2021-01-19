Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Wedbush

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.85. 7,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.03 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $17,623,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

