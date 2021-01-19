Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Wedbush

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.
Shares of NYSE PII traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.85. 7,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.03 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $17,623,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
