Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.31 ($23.90).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.15. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.50 ($37.06).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

