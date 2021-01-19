Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

EGO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,990. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

