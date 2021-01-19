Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 57.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.24.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,723. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $187.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbnb stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

