Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE MSA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.43. 634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $161.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

