Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 680,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.