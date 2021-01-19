Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165,505 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,067 shares of company stock worth $2,074,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

KTOS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,820. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

