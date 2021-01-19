Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Chart Industries worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,758 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. 7,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.