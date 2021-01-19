Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $24,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.