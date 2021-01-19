Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.96. 642,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,119,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $673.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

