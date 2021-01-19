Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS):

1/12/2021 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

1/11/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/4/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

12/16/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

12/1/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $109.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 807,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

