Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Update

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
OTCMKTS VNRFY remained flat at $$5.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Vienna Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.81.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.