Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Update

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS VNRFY remained flat at $$5.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Vienna Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

