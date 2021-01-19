Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several research firms have commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $698.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

