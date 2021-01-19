Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telos traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 23807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLS. Wedbush began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

