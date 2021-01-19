Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $28.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TME. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of TME stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,857,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,508,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

