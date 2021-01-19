Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 142,725 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,725 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of LiveRamp worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE RAMP traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,202. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,981 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,057. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.