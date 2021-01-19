Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Wabash National worth $34,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wabash National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 13.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 8,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,310. The firm has a market cap of $902.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

