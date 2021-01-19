Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 293,995 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf accounts for about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Callaway Golf worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,200. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

