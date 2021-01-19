Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $56.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,793.00. 52,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,769.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,617.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

