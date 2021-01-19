Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $48,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $783.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $786.07 and a 200-day moving average of $715.61.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.